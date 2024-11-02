The Eagles, without seven senior players through injury, created plenty of scoring opportunities and took the lead midway through the second-half, Trevoh Chalobah capitalising on a defensive mix-up to slam home.

But amidst a fervent atmosphere, Wolves turned the game on its head and scored twice in quick succession to take a 2-1 lead – only for Guéhi to pounce from close range and secure his team a draw.

"I am really proud of everyone,” the captain told Sky Sports. “We put in a good shift today.

“It is always difficult at the start [of the season]. We have had a few new boys coming into the side and not really had a pre-season with the team. We can't use that as an excuse, and we have to keep trying to pick up points.

"Wolves are a really good side. They are really strong. The mentality of our team is never-say-die attitude. It is important we carry that on for the rest of the season.

“We have a lot of leaders in the team. The attitude and application has been spot on, going into training every day with a winning mentality... Credit to the lads and the staff. We just want to carry this on."

Having also struck against Everton at Goodison Park, Guéhi’s second goal of the season in the space of five days was as many as in his previous 91 appearances: “Two in 91 is ridiculous!” he laughed.

“I am grateful. We do a lot of set-piece work in training and it’s important you try and pop up with goals. I’m glad I was able to help the team."

After recording a third consecutive game unbeaten, Guéhi has been pleased with the contribution made by his teammates – young and old – to recent results.

“Even the young lads on the bench today, the quality they possess...” the captain reflected. “We have to get on with it and keep trying to improve as a team.

“I am really proud of the character and mentality. I am just grateful to be paying with such great players.”