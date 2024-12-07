“Overall, I think we were all pleased with the performance, with the point against Man City at home,” he told Palace TV. “But I still feel if we had performed on our best level, we could have won this game.

“Because we had so many good situations and so many positive things, I don't feel 100 percent happy today. But also to stay humble: it was a very good week for us, having two draws against Newcastle and Man City, both teams challenging for the Champions League positions in the league and having this important win at Ipswich.

“Overall, it was a very, very positive week for us. Also, the performance is getting better and better, so many, many positive things, but still things where we have to work on and to improve in the future to win such games like today.”

Palace and City have shared 14 goals in the last three games between the two, with Glasner crediting his players for going toe to toe with one of the league’s best sides.

“We try playing forward and creating chances, and City as well,” he explained. “It was [the same] today, and when you lead twice against them, it feels like: ‘Come on, bring it home, bring it over the goal line!’

“But after too long, we were a little bit too passive, and then we could see all the quality City had. It was an amazing second goal they scored. But again, I think a point against City is a good result.

“It’s a fantastic team and a fantastic manager, so I'm satisfied.”