“Sometimes it’s good to take a step back”
“I tried to switch off with the weekend off, but as I said, we are all human. I was in Austria, I visited my family, but sometimes they said ‘you are not really here’! So this is the fate of a football manager, that your thoughts, especially in these moments, are always about your team, what you can influence, but this is the same.
“Sometimes it's good to take a step back and not to over-analyse, as you said, and also in training, because this is always the question I ask myself: ‘how much input’? But it's not overthinking, because if you always have to think on the pitch, it makes you slow in decision-making, and to take good decisions, especially creative players.
“They need freedom, they need to feel well on the pitch, they need to feel well in their environment, and this is what we, also by analysing everything, need to create or keep this environment of feeling well, of feeling protected, and feeling that everybody can be himself, and that everybody can make a mistake. It's not to be scared that you make a mistake, because there will be mistakes, because it's football. Every player will make a mistake, but don't lose the confidence.
“This is the challenge we all have, but this week really gives me confidence again.”
“We do our best to improve step by step"
“I think in my more than 10 years as a manager I never had the same squad in the next season, so you always have to replace players. You got new players due to injuries… it's just natural of football.
“I was asked this question last season: ‘how long it will take [to click]?’ and I said ‘I don't know’. It's the same at the moment, but I can promise that every single player is working really hard, everyone in the staff is working really hard, to get into a better shape and to be more consistent and to get the results – this is what I can promise.
“Of course we will give everything we have against Nottingham to get this win, but this doesn't mean if we have the win that we can sit back and enjoy the London sun, because then six days later Tottenham comes here, and then we go to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, and then we play Wolves away, so it's always be competitive, always be 100%.
“This is the challenge we are facing. This is the challenge every club is facing, and we do our best to improve step by step, game by game, and get the results we want.”
