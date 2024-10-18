“We’re always able to create chances”

“We all try not to get influenced by the results, but it's not so easy, especially on the players' part. I think we were closer to a point against Liverpool in the home game than we were in the away game, but the result was a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 1-0 loss at home. But when we look at the chances they had at home, and we had, and then we compare it, so I think we were closer this time.

“But we didn't get a point, we didn't get a win, and then it's not complaining and mourning about it, it's just staying very objective, don't judge it too emotionally, analysing what are we doing well, what are we doing not so well, and in parts of the game we are too passive, and the first-half we struggled a little bit against a very good Liverpool side.

“But also we can see that we're always able to create chances, so this should give us confidence. If you win six out of seven, or if you don't win in seven, everybody is a human, everybody is thinking about it, all our players are very self-critical, and thinking: ‘why did I miss this chance, why couldn't I defend this goal?’

“So they take a lot of pressure on their shoulders, but at the end the best thing is in these situations when you always look at the team, because we can solve this just as a team, not one single player can solve it for us, so we need everyone, and this is the message.”

“After the last international break it felt like a restart, late signings, first time training together, but we didn't get the results we expected and we wanted, so now it's to be consistent in what we want. Sometimes if you don't get the results, you ask about everything, and now it is okay to keep what is really good working and progress where we are not good enough.

“This is how we work, really very analytically, and also always trying to keep the mood high. It helps when we arrive in the morning and it's foggy, and when we go on the pitch it's sunny, this helps all of us, and this is what it needs to get the turnaround, not blaming each other. Okay, stick together, let's work hard, let's improve and then we will get the results.”