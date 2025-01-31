“[Preventing abuse] is a responsibility we all have”

Premier League referee Michael Oliver was subject to online abuse following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ match with Arsenal last weekend.

It’s not just managers and the referees. It's not just in football, it's in any sport – part of the social media hype in the last years is that everybody can write everything they want, but nobody knows who is writing it. You can have hundreds of fake profiles, so it's not a problem.

I think this is a responsibility we all have. I think now it was the referee [Michael Oliver] and it was after [Arsenal’s Kai] Havertz missed the last penalty in an FA Cup game, I think – his wife was threatened on social media. We all have a big responsibility to avoid this.

I know myself pretty well. You are emotional and you feel that maybe a mistake of the referee decided the game, there’s a lot of adrenaline and pressure and then maybe you say, ‘it was the referee’, but at the end, he’s a human being – like we all are.

Maybe they will make mistakes, like every single player makes mistakes. All the managers make mistakes, all the sporting directors and chairmen, they make many mistakes. All of us make many mistakes, but that's no reason to threaten somebody or for abuse, because we are human beings. No one is perfect, so we have to accept it.

As long as no one does it on purpose, we have to say, ‘okay, it has happened’, and life goes on.

“Everything is more settled”

It looks we have more routine in our game, everything is more settled, but I still think that sometimes we fall a little bit back, like it was for me against Brentford. We were always talking about when we have the chance to play forward, let's play forward, and especially against Brentford, we had the possibility to play forward.

More often than not we did it, and this was the key point in our analysis, because it's the same: you can miss a chance, you can miss a pass, you can lose [the ball] dribbling, that's normal, but if we can play forward, let's play forward. If we can go forward, let's go forward. If we can run forward, let's run forward.

So this was the key message, and this is what we want to do better at Old Trafford, again, to threaten them in their defence because this is what we want, and not always playing in the neutral zone. We want to go into the important area – that's the final third, into their box. We need numbers, we need balls, and this we can do more directly.

We did it better, and it looked quite well. In the last game it was a little bit of a setback. We talked about it, and the training week gives me confidence that we will do it better on Sunday.