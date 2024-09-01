Palace have traditionally found points difficult to come by against the Blues, but secured a fully deserved one in West London following an improved display after the break, capped by Ebere Eze’s curling effort early in the second-half.

Glasner told Palace TV it was: “An absolutely positive point with all the circumstances, coming here after two defeats in the Premier League. Just 14 players from our squad were available because of injuries or new players who couldn't play today, and there were four from the Under-21s.

“Coming here, being one goal down at half-time was deserved, to be honest. But then coming back after one or two adaptions at half-time, with the spirit, with the belief, with the togetherness, I'm really delighted with the performance today.

“The first-half, we didn’t find the opportunities where they are. We had it in the preparation and then we showed them again at half-time that we have to switch the game and find the opposite ten.

“We had them in the pocket and we didn't find him in the first-half. He was always free but we didn't find him. And also the wing-backs, we know, with Daniel Muñoz, with Tyrick Mitchell, we have runners there always, but we didn't find them, especially on the opposite side and we showed the guys, let's switch.

“We always played into their pressure and then they showed their pace in transition. They scored the goal and we can’t defend anymore. We were in two or three situations a little bit lucky – we had a great goalkeeper [Dean Henderson] today, but you need this to get the point here.

“In the second-half, we did it much better. We were in very good shape so they didn't find space. We knew they won't always want to play in our pocket, it was once or twice. Then we struggled a little bit, but overall we did a really great job.”

On Henderson’s role in the draw, Glasner added: “Especially after the goal, I think he was knocked down and also not doing the easy way and go out to really be here for the team, be here for the group.

“He's absolutely amazing and then he gets the reward with this big save, but we know that he's a great goalkeeper and that's why he's also nominated for the national team.”

Palace head into the international break with a first point of the season on the board, and Glasner explained: “It's very individual because half of the team are not here, they go to their national teams. We hope that everybody comes back in good shape and especially healthy.

“And with all the others, it's now to integrate some new players. It's like JP Mateta, he will get off because he comes straight after the Olympic final, so he needs time to recover. We have Adam Wharton’s problems in the last weeks, so he also doesn't go to [England] Under-21s, it's now to manage his problems.

“We have Mitchell, who's played every game from the first until the last minute, so for him it's also different than some others. This is how we try to do the best, and be ready for the next game after the international break.”