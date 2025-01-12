Glasner’s much-changed side won a hard-fought Cup tie thanks to Ebere Eze’s fourth-minute strike, and a diligent display across the park.

“Job done,” the manager told Palace TV. “I would say it was a good start, early goal. Then, we controlled the game, we had two or three situations where we could score.

"In the second-half we controlled the game, we gave them one big chance – it was our mistake in the build-up – but then we missed the moment to decide the game, we had two or three big chances.

“Then it's always at the end, they have long balls, throw-ins, always kicking the ball into the box… we defended really well, so overall, it was good to have a clean sheet and go into the next round.”

Palace enjoyed 75 percent possession – and went close to scoring a second goal on a number of occasions – against the Hatters, but Glasner added: “I don't want to have possession just to have possession, I always want to have possession for scoring goals.

“In some moments we missed the moment to make the runs in behind, to threaten their defence – and also compliments to Stockport, they did well. When we analysed them we could see it's not too easy against them, they’re very aggressive, a very physical team, playing very direct, forward, having strikers with good physicality.

“It's important being in the next round – and also thank you for the great support again here today. There was a great atmosphere in the stadium.”

The match saw summer signing Chadi Riad make his first appearance for Palace since 27th August after recovering from injury.

“First of all, we needed some players, because we had many ill players during the week, so it was good for Chadi to get many minutes,” Glasner said.

“He was injured in the first Carabao Cup game against Norwich, and now in the first FA Cup game he's back, so really delighted for him personally, and of course it gives us more options. The same with [Nathaniel] Clyney, getting many minutes; also for Eddie [Nketiah], he worked so hard, and was really unlucky in some situations for scoring a goal, but again he was good.

“Daichi got many minutes, and it was a very good game today – so overall, everything we wanted to manage, with the load and the minutes we could do, after the players were ill, and then we will have to wait for the rest of them.”

Goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrated his first appearance as a Palace player at Selhurst Park with a clean sheet – and several important stops – and Glasner noted: “He's training well, and working very hard in training.

“He took a lot of stuff in the locker room afterwards – he's still the only one who's unbeaten this season! He played at [Aston] Villa, we won there in the [Carabao] Cup, and he played today, and we won, so he's had a clean sheet, and not really much to do, only in one situation, we needed him after our mistake, so he was there, so a compliment and credit to Matt.”

Palace now face two away games back-to-back at Leicester City and West Ham United in the Premier League, on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

“I mentioned it before the game, we always enter the game to win it,” Glasner said. “regardless if it's home or away, regardless if it's Stockport or Leicester, now it's for players who played today [to have] recovery.

“The others who were not in training for almost a whole week are now getting back into the best shape and fitness, so it's a very individual schedule for the next two days.

“Then you go to Leicester, with big respect of course and a new manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and you know how they are going to play at home, and then be ready for the game.

“Of course as we've said, we’ll enter the game and try to win it and go back to South London with three points.”