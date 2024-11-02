The Eagles carved out the better opportunities at Molineux and fully merited at least a point in the Midlands, secured thanks to second-half goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guéhi.

Glasner told his post-match press conference: “I'm very proud about the performance today, because it was our third game in six days – with a very tight squad – and we played for winning the game.

“I think the only thing we can blame ourselves for is that we didn't decide the game when we could have decided it. I think we should have taken the lead in the first-half, and then we took the lead and we have two or three big chances, and I think in this moment we had the momentum, and the crowd was booing after our chances. this is what we could and should have done better.

“And then all of a sudden, like always, every team in the Premier League is able to score a goal, and all of a sudden Wolves were 2-1 up. Then, really big respect to the players about their reaction. They were tired, their legs were tired, and then coming back again…

“What makes me even more proud is that at the end we went for winning the game, and I think we were closer to winning it with this last situation especially, so overall, I'm really pleased about the performance today.”

Palace had a goal disallowed in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Daniel Muñoz and Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa vied for the same ball; referee Anthony Taylor, and subsequently VAR, judged the contact to be a foul.

“I watched it after the game, and to be honest, for me it's a 50/50 decision, so if he whistles for a foul, the VAR can't overrule it,” Glasner noted.

“But how he whistled the other 98 minutes… there were, I think, 30 duels in midfield or anywhere where he didn't whistle a foul, so I think if he would have judged this situation in the same way that he did it the 98 minutes before, he would have allowed the goal, and then it's the same, the VAR couldn't have intervened. Overall I think we were unlucky in this situation.

“As I mentioned, I think we could have decided the game in the right moments when we had the momentum on our side, that's what we didn't do. But overall, I think [the players] were asked: ‘are they able to score a goal as they are, when so many players are missing?’ And the team, the players, showed the right answer.

“I mentioned it at the press conference before the game: it's time for others to step up. We had two defenders today scoring goals after set-plays, and also we created a lot of chances so overall, I think the mood is okay, and we go back to London with an unbeaten week, so everything's fine.

“It’s football, and for me what is [important] is that we play our way, that we play with confidence, we play forward, we try to score goals. I think this is what we’ve found again this week: this playing forward, attacking style, playing with bravery. This is how we want to play.

“Overall, I'm really pleased with the performance.”