“[The manager] told me to take risks, to make runs in behind. The manager helps me. He helps all the team. He is a good manager.”

Sarr was thriving in attack alongside Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the fans at Selhurst Park driving the team on to three points.

“They are good players,” Sarr said. “Ebs is a very, very good player, and Jean-Philippe is a great striker – he scores every time!

“I’m happy for JP that he scored. I work for the team, I am happy today that I can help.

“The fans – we needed to win today because it was a long time. I am happy for them. Every time, they come to give us support for the team, so I am happy for them.”