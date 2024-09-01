The Crystal Palace manager spoke of renewed confidence after Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City, and sticks with much of the side that secured progression to the third round.

The injured Chadi Riad drops out of the side, with Chris Richards replacing him in defence, while Will Hughes comes in for Cheick Doucouré in midfield.

There are four Academy prospects on Palace’s bench in Asher Agbinone, Justin Devenny, Kaden Rodney and Franco Umeh.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Kamada

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Rodney, Doucouré, Devenny, Schlupp, Umeh, Agbinone, Sarr