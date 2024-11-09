Devenny gets his first competitive minutes in red and blue having featured in friendly matches against Bodø/Glimt in March, and Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

The Northern Ireland midfielder signed from Scottish championship outfit Airdrieonians in the summer of 2023, having previously played over 50 senior matches; you can find out more about him here.

Devenny replaces the suspended Will Hughes in midfield, with Clyne introduced to the side in place of the injured Eddie Nketiah.

Despite numerous injuries within his squad, Oliver Glasner does have experience to turn to from the bench, with Joel Ward and Chris Richards returning among the substitutes, and the likes of Cheick Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp also offering options from the bench.

Academy products Caleb Kporha, Zach Marsh – making his first senior matchday squad appearance – and Asher Agbinone could all also be turned to as the game goes on.

Fulham are unchanged from the team which beat Brentford 2-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this week; Harry Wilson came off the bench to strike twice in stoppage time on that occasion.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne, Devenny, Kamada, Mitchell, Muñoz, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Matthews (GK), Ward, Richards, Kporha, Doucouré, Schlupp, Marsh, Agbinone.

Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Andreas Pereira, Berge, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda (GK), Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, Traore.