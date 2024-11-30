The duo come into the side in place of Justin Devenny and Cheick Doucouré, who both move to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

They are the only two changes from that positive result at Villa Park, with Eze having been absent with injury for a month since Palace’s Carabao Cup win in the West Midlands, and Lerma having played the final half-an-hour last weekend.

Starting the day on the bench, Eddie Nketiah also makes his return to the matchday squad following a two-game absence with injury.

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line again for Palace this afternoon, having netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Newcastle in SE25 last April; a victory today would mark successive victories in league games against the Magpies for only the second time in Palace’s history, and first since a run of three from 1971 to 1972.

Sandro Tonali and Dan Burn start for Newcastle as Eddie Howe makes two changes to his side.

Midfielder Tonali lines up in place of Sean Longstaff, while defender Burn comes into the United defence at the expense of Lloyd Kelly, in Howe's only alterations from the team that were beaten at home by West Ham on Monday night.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Doucouré, Devenny, Schlupp, Nketiah.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimarães, Willock, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Trippier, Kelly, Longstaff, Murphy, Almirón, Barnes, Osula, Wilson.