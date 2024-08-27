The Eagles manager makes four changes to the side defeated in the Premier League by West Ham United at the weekend, with Nathaniel Clyne and Cheick Doucouré both handed their first starts of the season.

Doucouré, indeed, is starting for the first time since 25th November 2023, having recovered from long-term injury, while Will Hughes – back from illness – and Daichi Kamada both return to the starting XI.

Making way, but all available from the bench, are Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton and Odsonne Edouard.

Palace are bidding to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup for a third consecutive season. Standing in their way are Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich; the two teams have never met before in this competition.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Clyne, Guéhi, Riad, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Mateta, Kamada.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Ward, Wharton, Lerma, Schlupp, Ahamada, Sarr, Edouard.