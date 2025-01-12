Manager Oliver Glasner has shuffled the pack, handing starts to Matt Turner; Riad; Nathaniel Clyne; Daichi Kamada; and Eddie Nketiah.

The quintet replace Dean Henderson, Maxence Lacroix, Tyrick Mitchell, Chieck Doucouré and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who all started against Chelsea.

This is Nketiah’s first start since November and Turner’s first appearance between the sticks since the EFL Cup victory against Aston Villa.

Glasner had confirmed ahead of the game that a spate of illness had afflicted a number of players this week.

All of the Palace players will be wearing a unique name and number set on the back of their shirts this afternoon, with the typeface now available for printing in-store.

Palace: Turner (GK), Guéhi, Riad, Richards, Muñoz, Lerma, Kamada, Clyne, Eze, Sarr, Nketiah.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Mitchell, Lacroix, Kporha, Schlupp, Devenny, Doucouré, Mateta.