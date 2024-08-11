The trio returned from international duty this week to re-join the squad, as did Jefferson Lerma, who starts on the bench.

Guéhi resumes his partnership with Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards at the heart of defence, while Adam Wharton is fit enough to start in midfield after a knock kept him out of the final tour match in the United States.

New signing Daichi Kamada starts alongside Ese for the first time, supporting Odsonne Edouard in attack.

On the bench, Academy products Franco Umeh, Kaden Rodney and Justin Devenny could have an opportunity to impress.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Wharton, Hughes, Kamada, Eze, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Holding, Clyne, Riad, Rodney, Umeh, Ahamada, Devenny, Schlupp, Ayew, Sarr, Doucouré, Lerma.