Lerma last featured in the win at Leicester, but was withdrawn after 20 minutes, with Glasner later confirming the Palace midfielder had been hit with illness. The Colombian was then absent from the win at the London Stadium last time out, but returns to the Palace squad today and goes straight into the starting line-up.

That change sees Daichi Kamada drop to the bench. New signing Romain Esse could make his Eagles debut this afternoon, as he also makes the bench following his first week of training.

Franco Umeh is also back amongst the substitutes and could also make his senior debut this afternoon, while Justin Devenny also included in the squad. As first confirmed by Glasner on Friday, Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad both miss out with knee injuries.

Palace's front three are again unchanged, with Jean-Philippe Mateta on a run of four Premier League goals in just three games since the turn of the year.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Schlupp, Kporha, Devenny, Kamada, Esse, Nketiah, Umeh.

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Nørgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard; Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo