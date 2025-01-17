"It will be a challenge but we are ready"
I don't know him [Graham Potter] in person, but everything I hear about him is positive. He did a great job at Brighton and maybe deserved more time at Chelsea to implement his ideas.
From what I saw he had a prompt impact on the team. In their FA Cup game at Aston Villa, he was only there two days and in the first-half they were very structured, they kept Villa to no shots at half-time; at Villa Park that is quite difficult.
They make it difficult to find space to create chances against them. Against Fulham they were efficient and had four shots and scored three goals. It was a good switch between high press – they scored two empty-net goals because they won the ball very high in the opposite box.
They're struggling with strikers after the accident of Michail Antonio and the injury of Niclas Fullkrug. In the last game, they played with Lucas Paquetá as a false nine, and Tomás Souček, both very good football players.
It will be a challenge. But we feel in a good shape. We feel ready for this game. We also analysed our game at Leicester, where we all, including the players, were not quite happy with our performance.
We talked about it, analysed it and we now have the next chance to perform better. But of course it is a game to win again.
Match Details
- Saturday, 18th January
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- London Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+