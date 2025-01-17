"Our defence has been a big strength"

The last two games Trevoh [Chalobah] didn't play and we had two clean sheets. He didn't play against Chelsea either and we only conceded one goal, so in the last three we conceded just one goal.

I think our defence, our defensive structure with our goalkeeper, has been a big strength in the last few weeks. It has been the base of our recent run – not just the defensive three, but together with the No. 6s. This is what we didn't do well at Leicester – usually, we get more pressure on the ball and we don't give them so many opportunities to pass forward. The second-half was better.

The pressure always starts at the front and then it makes it easier for the back three or five.

Chris Richards had a short pre-season, then was injured but in every game he has played, he has done well.

At the moment, we have four centre-backs available for three positions. We always know [Nathaniel] Clyney can play it, so he showed it. We also know Jefferson Lerma can play it.

It's not that we are nervously [thinking] that we need a centre-back. We still have many very good defenders.