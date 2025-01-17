The Colombia international left the action after 20 minutes of the Eagles’ 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in midweek.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner confirmed that Lerma would not be available for Saturday’s trip to West Ham United due to illness.

The manager said: “Jeff Lerma is not available tomorrow – he is sick – but all the others who played at Leicester look quite good.

“We’ve a little small question [mark] about Ismaïla Sarr. He’s suffering a little bit with tightness in his hamstring, but we will take the final decision tomorrow.

“But all the others are fine.”

Expanding on Lerma’s illness, Glasner noted: “We thought that he could be back today maybe, but then he didn’t really feel well, so then we decided it makes no sense.

“He feels a lack of power, and then we said: ‘Okay, we have to wait.’ We had to take him off after 20 minutes at Leicester and then he felt unwell, and this is what happened.”

