"Nketiah will get the reward for hard work"

He's [Nketiah] very ambitious, he's working hard and was thrown back with an injury then not coming back. Then in this period, especially at the end of his injury, the team started to win games and playing better and better.

Then it's about waiting for your chance. He had a very positive impact together with Daichi Kamada at Brighton, because we struggled heavily at the beginning of the second half because we didn't get pressure on the ball. As soon as they came on, they worked very hard.

We got the game more under control, we created chances, he had the assist to Ismaila Sarr by winning an aerial duel against Lewis Dunk. He had a big chance himself as well and we could see then that maybe he doesn't have the highest confidence.

And that's what's completely normal when you're a striker, he wants to score, I see this every day in training. But in my experience, if a player works as hard as he is working, he will get the reward - and of course it would be a great story if he scores at the Emirates Stadium.

"Eddie can't do it alone"

I don't know if this is Eddie's ambition [to prove Arsenal should have given him more game time], it's important that we go there to win the game so that's the most important thing, nobody would be pleased if Eddie scores a goal but we will lose.

"So it's important to win the game whoever scores the goal. Eddie can't do it alone, nobody can do it alone but as a team I think it's possible.

"They're [Arsenal] playing really well, they struggled a little bit several weeks ago but now they have injured players coming back, especially Odegaard and Saka, their form got better and better, although maybe the last two results don't show this. But I also watched the Champions League game against Monaco, and Monaco is a very good squad but they had no chance there.

"So we have to focus on us, if we show our best performance then it's possible, if we don't perform on our best level we have no chance to win. But the team looked pretty strong in the last few weeks, so we're confident and again it's an all or nothing game, so we'll go there and be doing everything to win.