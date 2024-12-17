The Eagles go into the game off the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, and will now be hoping to progress to a first semi-final in this competition since the 2011/12 season.

Glasner is expecting to field a strong starting XI in North London, telling his pre-match press conference: “It’s a quarter-final in a cup competition, and in every single game, we call up the fittest team.

“This will be the same tomorrow. The players who look fit and who performed well, they will play, and if somebody’s tired, they will get a break to rest. This is how we nominate our first XI.”

Providing an update on the fitness of several squad members ahead of Wednesday’s game, Glasner told his pre-match press conference: “JP [Mateta] is okay.

“Ebs [Eze] we will take the final decision tomorrow, but it looks quite good. He got a hit on the top of his foot and it’s swollen, but he could do a little bit of training today and it looks good, but we will decide tomorrow.

“Adam [Wharton] can’t train with us at the moment. I think it will take a few weeks until he is available.”

Daniel Muñoz is suspended from Wednesday’s game due to accumulation of yellow cards, while Wednesday’s game could see Arsenal academy graduate Eddie Nketiah go up against his former side.

Glasner said: “I don’t talk about who will play and who will start. We have two or three decisions to make.

“Daniel Muñoz is suspended so we need a new player at right wing-back. Ebs, we don’t know if he can play, and with one or two players looking a little bit tired...

“We have still 35 hours [until kick-off] – time enough – and I’m pretty sure Eddie will have minutes in his old stadium.”

Palace’s fourth-round win over Aston Villa at Villa Park saw goalkeeper Matt Turner – also formerly of Arsenal – make his only Palace appearance to date.

Glasner was giving no indication, however, as to whether the United States international would retain his place between the posts in the quarter-final.

“I don’t tell anybody who will start tomorrow!” the manager smiled. “We have three outstanding goalkeepers.

“Dean [Henderson] is doing really well, Matt is a fantastic guy and had a great performance at Villa, and Remi Matthews as well. It’s a very good goalkeepers group.

“Whoever plays has our confidence and will be a good goalkeeper for us.”