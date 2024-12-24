“It’s all about learning”

[I was critical on Saturday] about box defending, so it's not about the whole defence. I think in making pressure, pushing Arsenal back in their build-up, winning balls, we did very well.

Once, we had almost an empty net goal when Will Hughes slid in, I think, eight yards in front of their goal. In high pressure, defending in the midfield block, we did very well for a long part of the game, but we defended the box not good enough.

We see all their goals. Their players had two, three yards of space, and this kind of player, we can't give two, three yards because then they score from it. It was not that we were an underload or a tactical problem, so we were mainly at least the equal numbers or plus one, how we want to do it, but we have to mark the players closer.

This is what sometimes happens. You watch the ball and then the striker goes behind your back and you don't know where he is, and then the cross comes, and the cross comes perfectly, so that also means for us to mark them before the cross is delivered.

This is what we showed the players. It's all about learning. They always talked about it. When you play against the top teams in the Premier League, against the top teams in the world, you can learn a lot, and this is what we showed them, and this is what we will work on, of course.