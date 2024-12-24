The Eagles were without the England international for Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal at Selhurst Park, but will welcome him back to the matchday squad for Boxing Day on the south coast.

“It looks like it,” Glasner said as to whether Eze would be available. “He trained today and now we have to wait for the reaction, but it looks good, so Ebs will be back.

“Daniel Muñoz after his suspension will be back, so it’s positive.

“Everything is fine [with Trevoh Chalobah, who was an unused substitute on Saturday], it was just our third game in a week.

“All the others who were fit, are fit.”

Adam Wharton is continuing his rehabilitation after the midfielder nderwent surgery in November on a recurring groin injury.

On that process, Glasner noted: “It’s difficult to tell you a timeline, because we don’t know.

“For me, let's say, four weeks looks more realistic than two weeks.”

The manager says his squad head into the busy festive fixture schedule in good shape, noting: “Of course, we had a very busy last week with three games in six days, but the players had a day off yesterday.

“There are five days in between [our matches], then on the 26th [at Bournemouth] 26th and 29th [at home to Southampton] – two games in three days – but then we have almost one week until the Chelsea game, and then we have more than a week before the FA Cup game against Stockport.

“The players look quite fine. Of course, always when you have a 1-5 defeat, the mood is a little bit down, but we analysed it like we always do.

“We trained today what we think we have to improve, and what will be important for Bournemouth, a team in great shape – four wins and a draw in the last five games – and [following] a really very impressive 3-0 win at Old Trafford [against Manchester United], but we prepare like we always do.”

