“It’s not about one player”

I think there are no secrets anymore about any player. If you get so many videos, you can get so many stats about every single player, so you know the strengths of every single player. You also know their weaknesses.

It's not about one player. I think, again, we have to show a great team performance to get the win that we are playing for, AND we have to control their strengths.

They’re the team with the most crosses, always trying to create overloads on the wing and then having a good number of players in the box. But on the other side also, I think we analyse pretty well where we can get our chances, and then it's do we use it? How can we transform it on the pitch?

And then being efficient, I'm really pretty sure, because this happens in every single game, we will create chances, and then if we have the right efficiency, I think we have good chances to win the game.

“It’s a chance for players to step up”

As always, you can see the glass half-empty or half-full. Yes, every manager, everyone in the club, in any club, wants all his players fit and available, and I think it's the same: everybody wants to be healthy and not to be sick.

But it's also a chance for other players to step up and to show that we can work as a team. I think our team did it excellently during the last week. We had a very tight schedule, three games within six days. Having two subs in the first-half at [Aston] Villa in the Carabao Cup and also getting the win there, and then going to Wolves.

I mentioned before the Wolves press conference: it's time to step up. And then all of a sudden we scored two goals after set-plays with two defenders. This is what we should have done or could have done better in the first games, scoring from set-plays. Now we did it.

It’s about the team performance. So yes, I would like to have everybody available, but I think especially in this phase of the year – it's November and when I look forward to the schedule in December and January, I think it's a challenge for every club – but that's why we don't start with 11 players.

We have a squad of 20 on-field players. We have good youngsters from the academy, so we will have a very competitive squad tomorrow against Fulham and we’ll go for the win.