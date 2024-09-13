“You always have to prove yourself again”
“I don't want to talk always about the past, because we also could say, you know, these were the last seven games [of last season], but the six before we didn't win… Before we started the winning streak, we were five points away from relegation.
“This was seven games before the end of the season, so I think it's not fair for the players, especially for them, to always talk about the last seven games. I think the past has gone.
“I think we did a brilliant job so that everything was fine. We didn't struggle with relegation and climbed up the table. But in the New Year, in the new season, you always have to prove yourself again.
“Even if we had the same squad, it doesn't mean when you have a great end of the season, you have a great start. And then you can also have a great start and then you fall back, so it's not for us, as I mentioned, and this is what we really started.
“And therefore, it was very helpful to get the point at Chelsea – this belief, this spirit again. And I could feel it during the game and in the second-half that the belief came back, how we played and what we did on the pitch. I could see how the players, how happy they were after the game, and this is the focus.
“It makes no sense talking about last season – different players, different environment – we can say now: ‘wow, what a win against Aston Villa.’ Four days earlier, they reached the Champions League and maybe they were not 100 percent focused. And then it's past.
“So now we face Leicester, the champion of the Championship. Well deserved. They got promoted last season, played really well, and we have to focus on Leicester and not on the games from the end of the season.”