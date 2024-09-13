“I’m really pleased with all the signings”

Loan signing Trevoh Chalobah will miss Saturday’s game against Leicester City with a muscle injury, Glasner confirmed.

“It's been a disruptive pre-season for all of us!

“He [Chalobah] is a great guy. Of course, it's very unlucky that he was injured in his first session with us, but he's a very good guy, a very positive guy, and you could also see it in this session that he has a lot of qualities. His physicality, his ambition will help us.

“I'm very pleased with all the new signings, great players, great characters, also we can see it with very good spirit in the group.

“Today was the first training session where we had all players available. Okay, [some of them] are injured, so that can happen, but it was the first possibility to train together. And so I also told the players, for us it's like a restart.

“Let's say when you have a Formula 1 car and you lose, or you have to change, one tyre, because it's 25%... it's the same in our squad. We have 30-40% changes in the squad, and this means we have to build the group new again.

“We have to find the common sense of playing, how we want to play on the pitch, how we want to treat each other in the locker room.

“And so this honestly started today, because the international players are the last – the Colombians [Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma] arrived yesterday afternoon. But I'm really looking forward, because the players, as I mentioned, great players, great talent, great characters.”