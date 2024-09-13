Speaking at his pre-game press conference, the manager gave an update on Adam Wharton, who withdrew from the England Under-21s squad earlier this month.

Glasner said: “He will be available. He just needed last week to train individually and also have some days off to recover.

“But when we started on Tuesday this week, he had every single training session, so he's available.”

The manager also gave an update on the progress of Chadi Riad – injured two weeks ago against Norwich City – and Matheus França, who is recovering from a rib fracture.

There was also news on new signing Trevoh Chalobah, the loanee from Chelsea, who will be unavailable to make his Palace debut against Leicester on Saturday.

On Riad, Glasner said: “The doctors told us it will take eight to 12 weeks, so yes, a little bit of time. At the beginning we all thought maybe it's worse, but the ACL is not ruptured, so that's important – but it will take several weeks.

“França is also not available. He's coming closer to the training pitch. We mentioned he ruptured his rib and it's just painful, but he's already starting training individually on the pitch.

“Unfortunately Trevoh Chalobah was injured in his first session with us in his abdominal muscles, so really a strange injury.

“He's also not available tomorrow, but I think it won't take very long, but also he's questionable for QPR and Manchester United [next week] as well.”