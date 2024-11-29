“Performances have got better, but the output…”

It’s just one defeat in five games, but it's also just two wins in five games. You can turn it however you want.

We know we are not happy with being 19th in the table. This is the truth. Having eight points after 12 games, it’s not that we can say: ‘It’s fine, it’s a good position.’ I think, yes, the performances are getting better and better, but the output is still not good enough.

If we score two goals at [Aston] Villa, if we score two goals at Wolves, at least in one of those games, we should have taken the win, but we conceded too many goals. We conceded three times in a row two goals, so this is what we have to improve.

But on the other side, yes, we can see that with the players getting back, we have more opportunities and how we want to play gets clearer and clearer for most of the guys. Many players are in a better physical shape than when they started – I mentioned it quite often, with pre-season and the late arrival.

So we have many signs giving us confidence, but on the other side, we have to accept and respect especially the situation in the table, and that is not good.

“It’s important for us to analyse”

It’s important for us to analyse the games without emotions and this is sometimes a little bit difficult after the games, but in any single game, even when we lost them, we were competitive.

[Like] when I talked about Newcastle-West Ham, we had situations to decide the game. I remember Wolves, after [going] 1-0 [up][, we had two big chances. We didn't score and it would have been maybe the same like West Ham did at Newcastle, scoring the second goal and getting the confidence and getting the win, but we didn't. And on the other side, then we conceded the goals too easily.

But we had many positive signals in those games and we were working, we were showing the players and yes, it’s step-by-step, but not so that we say: ‘no, everything is great.’ At Villa, we could have had many more situations to threaten them. We gave the ball away too easily in possession after winning the ball, very often after one, two passes, the ball was gone.

But I was proud because the circumstances, missing many star players and then coming with this team, with quite small numbers of players going to Villa and then playing with that confidence playing forward, scoring two goals there, this is what I was proud of.