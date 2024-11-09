Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against Fulham in SE25, the on-loan defender told Premier League Productions: “It’s important for any team to be dominant at home.

“Obviously the fans here are amazing and they really keep us going, especially in that Tottenham game. We felt the presence of the fans and I think we need to make this a tough place for other teams to come out – we need to be at our best at home.

“It’s going to be a good one [against Fulham]. They won their last game and they're in good form this season as well, so I think it's going to be a good battle.”

Palace recorded their first win of the Premier League season last time out in SE25, coming out on top against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side and kicking off a run of three impressive results in the space of six days.

“I think the boys are really gelling together,” Chalobah explained. “It started against Tottenham; just the desire and the work rate that everyone had that we're just taking into every game now, that's what we're feeding off.

“That's what the boys are using for confidence. As you know, confidence in football is a big thing and once you have that, then you can start winning games.

“[The manager spoke about] staying calm in situations like this. Before we got our first win, we knew it was coming, but we just needed to tweak little things. [We were] just staying calm and just trusting in our own ability, focusing on what our targets are and what we need to do.

“It’s just going into every game and trying to win.”