The on-loan defender took full advantage of a mix-up at the back by Wolves to put Palace ahead just past the hour mark, setting into motion a quickfire exchange of goals which eventually saw the points shared after a 2-2 draw.

Describing his maiden Palace strike, Chalobah explained: “I saw that the gap was there, and I knew that the ‘keeper was on the far side – so I just had to keep it as low as possible and get good contact.”

In the context of his team’s wider performance – Palace finished a busy week of three matches unbeaten across all of them – he added: “It was a hard week for us – three games in a week – but I thought the boys really dug in and showed our levels in all of the games.

“The Tottenham game [a 1-0 win] helped boost our confidence going into [Aston] Villa away, always a place to go. We got a [2-1] win there and we should’ve done a bit better today, but it’s better than a loss.

“We had plenty of chances to kill the game and obviously in these type of games, when you don’t kill the game, they’ll have chances. We let them in – my mistake, which I’ll learn from myself – and we’ll take the draw and go again next week.”

Four points from the week has seen Palace edge closer to the body of sides sitting in midtable, with Chalobah describing his side’s progression in the first 10 games of the league season.

He admitted: “It’s been a tough start for us. I felt that we’ve played well in most of the games that we’ve played this season, we just haven’t had that end product in goals, but I think that’s starting to come and we’re starting to believe.

“We’ve got a few injuries as well, but the boys are digging in well and the players who are coming are doing well to gel in.

“I think we all know the idea of the manager and the way he wants to play, and we’re all on the same path. “