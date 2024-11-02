Momentum swung freely between the two teams in the second-half, but Palace carved out a large number of chances at Molineux, seeking to secure a third win in the space of seven days.

They duly took the lead midway through the second-half when Trevoh Chalobah pounced inside the box from a set-piece but – after conceding twice in quick succession – owed it to Marc Guéhi's far-post finish to pick up a well-earned draw.

Dean Henderson was in fine form for the Eagles, twice denying Pablo Sarabia from close range, whilst the likes of Max Lacroix, Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz were all heavily involved at both ends.

Daichi Kamada and Will Hughes were industrious in midfield, Ismaïla Sarr and Eddie Nketiah ever-menacing, and Jean-Philippe Mateta strong in his hold-up play.

