Who is taking part?
Over 200 members of the Crystal Palace community are set to take part, including returning club legend, Mark Bright!
Bright knows a thing or two about a Marathon March, having completed seven out of seven Marches so far.
What do participants get?
As well as completing a personal challenge, participants will also receive a Marathon March t-shirt and finishers' medal.
In preparation, they've also enjoyed training programmes curated specially for the event.
What's more, a special Marathon March menu – breakfast, lunch and dinner – will be keeping fuelled those taking on the challenge.
Most importantly, however, all participants have committed to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship, and so will be taking part having already made a massive difference to a range of good causes.
How can I get involved?
Palace for Life welcome everyone to the Marathon March – so if you're not taking part, come along, stand alongside the route, and lend your support to our fantastic walkers!
Want to show further support? Click the button below to donate – or, if you have any queries, please contact the Palace for Life fundraising team (fundraising@palaceforlife.org).
South London is a diverse community with hundreds of thousands of talented young people who, given the right opportunities, will contribute so much to the future of our city.
Your donations will directly support the Foundation's work and make a real impact, for real people. Thank you.