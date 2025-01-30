An avid runner in his younger years, Mark completed marathons in London and New York before knee injuries forced him to take up cycling.

“After wearing out the cartilage in my knee, my surgeon advised me to stop running, but cycling became my saviour. Now, I’ve grown to love it, exploring the beautiful countryside around my home in Newbury.”

Mark’s cycling journey began in 2015, and he quickly became involved in fundraising events like the RideLondon 100 and our 2020 Bike to Bournemouth challenge.

For Mark, the mix of cycling, football, and giving back was the perfect mix, especially in his retirement: “It ticks all the boxes. Plus, we’ve built a great group of core riders who make it a social event as much as a challenge.”

Mark remarked that these challenges help him keep structured in his training and these events are "a fundamental part of my fitness programme.”

Mark then reflected on his first ride: Bike to Bournemouth, in 2020, held just as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the globe. Mark remembered: "We set off from Selhurst Park on the Friday, knowing there was a chance the match might be postponed. By lunchtime, the Premier League had confirmed the cancellations.

"But there was never a question of stopping the ride – everyone unanimously agreed to carry on.”

The group cycled through the New Forest, participated in fun competitions, and ended the journey with a warm welcome at the Vitality Stadium.

“It was disappointing not to see the match, but the camaraderie and the cause kept us motivated. It was a unique and memorable experience.”