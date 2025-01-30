It’s not too late to get involved, with the Foundation once again inviting Palace supporters to take on the Bike from Bournemouth challenge this Easter weekend.
With Palace for Life Foundation’s Bike From Bournemouth event just around the corner – taking place on the 18th and 19th April this season – Mark is starting to step up his training, clocking 60-100 miles a week!
Raised in Coulsdon, south of Croydon, Mark’s love for Crystal Palace began before he could remember. Taken to Selhurst Park as a young child by his father, his connection to the club became a lifelong commitment.
Now 60, he says: **“**It’s been a lifetime of supporting Palace, filled with both disappointment and delight – but it’s always been a way of life.”
Having recently retired from a career in Internal Audit and Risk Management, Mark has loved the chance to combine his passion for cycling with supporting a cause close to his heart.
“I’ve been fortunate in my career and wanted to give something back," he explains. "Palace for Life’s work resonates deeply with me, especially given its focus on the Croydon community where I grew up.”
An avid runner in his younger years, Mark completed marathons in London and New York before knee injuries forced him to take up cycling.
“After wearing out the cartilage in my knee, my surgeon advised me to stop running, but cycling became my saviour. Now, I’ve grown to love it, exploring the beautiful countryside around my home in Newbury.”
Mark’s cycling journey began in 2015, and he quickly became involved in fundraising events like the RideLondon 100 and our 2020 Bike to Bournemouth challenge.
For Mark, the mix of cycling, football, and giving back was the perfect mix, especially in his retirement: “It ticks all the boxes. Plus, we’ve built a great group of core riders who make it a social event as much as a challenge.”
Mark remarked that these challenges help him keep structured in his training and these events are "a fundamental part of my fitness programme.”
Mark then reflected on his first ride: Bike to Bournemouth, in 2020, held just as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the globe. Mark remembered: "We set off from Selhurst Park on the Friday, knowing there was a chance the match might be postponed. By lunchtime, the Premier League had confirmed the cancellations.
"But there was never a question of stopping the ride – everyone unanimously agreed to carry on.”
The group cycled through the New Forest, participated in fun competitions, and ended the journey with a warm welcome at the Vitality Stadium.
“It was disappointing not to see the match, but the camaraderie and the cause kept us motivated. It was a unique and memorable experience.”
For Mark, this year's Bike from Bournemouth challenge is more than just a fundraising event.
“It’s about having an objective. Training for it keeps me motivated during the cold winter months and gives me a reason to push myself.”
His training regime includes cycling 60-100 miles a week, gym workouts, and even the occasional solo spin session (with a podcast thrown in!)
Mark is also impressed by the event’s improvements year-on-year.
“Palace for Life has worked hard to make these events rewarding and enjoyable. From Geoff Thomas joining the ride to the banter among riders, it’s always an incredible experience.”
Growing up as a South Londoner, Mark identified that Palace for Life were the perfect fit to help him give back, now with his free time from retiring: “That’s the area where I originated from and I have a desire to give something back. And I’m fully aware of some of the challenges that Croydon has for young people.”
Mark also explained why Palace fans and South Londoners should support and get involved with Palace for Life Foundation: “It could be any of us that are in the situation that some of these people face to find themselves.
"This event is a fantastic way of being able to contribute to helping those people in South London.”
Why take part?
This upcoming Easter weekend, the Bike from Bournemouth challenge offers Palace fans a chance to make a real difference.
Participants will cycle from Bournemouth to Selhurst Park, raising vital funds for Palace for Life’s work with vulnerable young people in south London.
Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or someone looking for a new challenge, this event is perfect for you. To sign up for this year’s Bike From Bournemouth event, head here.
If cycling isn’t for you, consider supporting the riders by donating. To support our Bike From Bournemouth riders, head here.