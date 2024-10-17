If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Forest's away supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

To ensure that you are able to enter The City Ground without any hiccups, it is important that you attempt to access the stadium using the correct turnstile or accessible door. Details of the turnstile/accessible door that you should be using are displayed clearly on your ticket/card. Attempting to use your ticket/card at the wrong turnstile will result in failure and delays in you taking your seat.

Supporters must be made aware that, once you have entered the stadium, you will not be permitted to leave the stadium and re-enter.

Turnstiles usually open 90 minutes prior to kick-off (18:30 BST).

The majority of turnstiles will close 10 minutes after kick-off. However, some turnstiles will be open until half-time to welcome late-comers to the stadium.

Fanzone

Notts County FC are hosting a new fanzone, The Nest, which will be open exclusively to away-ticket holders travelling to support their team at Forest this season.

The Nest is the closest venue to the City Ground welcoming away supporters, and lies on the direct walking route for supporters making their way from Nottingham Railway Station to the away end on foot (Google maps location). In addition, for supporters travelling by car, County offer parking at the nearby Meadow Lane car park (see here).

The 1000-capacity, indoor space will be open from 16:00 on Monday 21st. The venue will have Sky Sports showing on Nottingham’s biggest screen, offering a wide selection of alcoholic and soft drinks, plus there will be a street food trader to keep everyone fed too. For a better idea of what fans can expect check out the venue see the Instagram page here.