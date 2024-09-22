Report: Palace defeated on WSL debut

Summary:

Kaminski names an attacking side as Palace make their WSL debut

8: Significant stoppage in play as Nilden goes down with an injury

17: Shot from Spence saved well by Yanez

18: Raso finds the bottom left corner to open the scoring for the hosts

35: Weerden gets in behind the Spurs defence but her cross is too high for Stengel

44: Incredible close-range stop from Yanez to deny a second for Spurs

HT: Palace 0-1 Spurs

47: Neville has her header scrambled off the line

52: Naz has her initial shot saved, but taps home the rebound to double Spurs' lead

57: Thomas brings the ball down and shoots, but Yanez is there again to deny her

65: Smart double save from Yanez prevents England from scoring

75: Spence picks the ball up in space and her low shot finds the net

83: Yanez tips a powerful strike from Ahtinen over the bar

86: Ahtinen picks out the top left corner with a stunning effort

FT: Palace 0-4 Spurs

Palace lose 4-0 at Spurs in first ever Barclays Women's Super League game.

Kaminski's side got off to a strong start, dominating proceedings in the early exchanges.

However on 18 minutes, Spurs debutant Hayley Raso opened the scoring for the hosts, with a low finish into the corner.

On 35 minutes, Ashleigh Weerden managed to create space on the left flank, but her cross was too high for Palace debutant Katie Stengel.

Just before halftime, Spurs could have extended their lead but Shae Yanez produced a fine double stop to keep it 1-0 at the break.

Spurs doubled their lead 52 minutes in, after Yanez's initial save was tapped home by England international Jessica Naz.

Excellent goalkeeping from Yanez denied Beth England on 65 minutes, but an unsavable Drew Spence strike ten minutes later made it 3-0 to Spurs.

Olga Ahtinen tested Yanez with a powerful effort on 83 minutes, before finding the net three minutes later with a fantastic strike.

Palace: Yañez (GK), Veje (Aspin, 62) , Gibbons (Woodham, 80), Everett, Gibbons, Blanchard, Weerden (Larkin, 62), Green, Potter, Riley (Sharpe, 71) Gejl, Stengel (Pritchard, 80).

Subs: Majasaari, Arthur, Atkinson

Spurs: Spencer (GK), Batrip, Nilden (Grant, 87), Naz (Cziki, 62), Raso (Gunning-Williams, 87), Oroz, Hunt, Thomas (England, 62), Spence, Summanen (Ahtinen, 77), Neville

Subs: Talbert, Buhler, Vinberg, Dennis