“The first time I met the manager was in Wolfsburg," he says of working with Oliver Glasner once again. "We were playing for qualification in the Europa League at the time. It was easy for me because he just asked me to defend the deep and to be strong. When I was younger I wasn’t really playing with my feet, but I was strong and quick. We had a really good season together, and we went to the Champions League."

“I was happy to see him here because we know each other, and he trusts me. I spoke to him over summer, and I said: ‘I want to come back and train with you, because I trust the team’. The results of Palace last year were incredible, and we could see it was one of the best teams at the time. I trust the project. I’m really happy, because when I came in it was like a family club, with the fans, the people around and the players.

“I think it's a connection. All players like each other and everyone likes everyone. We don't look at the colour, we don't look at nationality or religion. We are all together and we try to be one of the best teams in this league.”

