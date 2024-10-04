“Kids now are seeing people from the same places as them playing on the world’s highest stage, and that’s inspiration,” he says. “I know I was inspired by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. I think it’s really cool.

"You’ve seen [Mauricio Pochettino's] success in club football,” Richards says. “It’s another sign that US soccer is pushing to better the game. Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game.

"We could have gone down the safe route by choosing a potential coach from the MLS, but I think them going for a coach that might turn them down and going for coaches of calibre is very impressive from US Soccer.

“I’m really excited for it – hopefully we can win games and tournaments with him. It's funny, people ask me when I'm playing for a team USA: ‘How far do you think you can go in the World Cup?’ I say I want to win it. Whatever I do, we want to be the best at and we want to win.”

