If you want to add to your Palace wardrobe, make sure you check out the Crystal Palace polo shirts and track jackets. You can also grab yourself a Palace snood – in the British summer, you never know what you might need…

There are countless smaller gifts available, with our Palace sunglasses cases, beach towels and caps preparing you for that trip abroad to grab some sun, while our Palace bottle openers and beer mats are perfect for watching the Euros in style.

For all of these and much, much more, click HERE to make Father’s Day a special Palace occasion.