The young Eagles face Fulham Under-21s in SE25 this Friday, 16th August (kick-off 19:00 BST), looking to build on their outstanding Premier League 2 International Cup triumph at Selhurst Park last season.

Many memories were made that night for Palace prospects and supporters alike – and fans are encouraged to come along and get behind Darren Powell's young side once again.

Tickets are available for the match now!

Palace will again face 20 out of the 26 Category 1 Academy sides once again in the Premier League 2, which adopted a Swiss style format last season.

The initial 20-game league phase will then be followed by a 16-team play-off to determine the winners. Palace finished ninth in 2023/24 and fell to Liverpool in the round of 16 play-off.

Tickets for this Friday's Premier League 2 fixture are priced at £1 for Juniors (Under-18s) and Seniors, and £5 for Adults, with Academy Founder Members able to attend for free (ticket reservation still required in advance). Click HERE to grab your tickets now!