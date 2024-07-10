Kamada sat down with Palace TV after joining the club to discuss his relationship with the manager, his ambitions in the Premier League and his strengths on the pitch.
“One of the biggest reasons is the manager Oliver Glasner, that’s for sure,” he explained of his decision to join the club.
“Even when I was not having enough game time [in Italy], he always got in touch with me and sent me messages. I could sense his trust in me through those various exchanges.
“In addition, Crystal Palace have a lot of talented players and since Glasner took over last season, the team has achieved good results, so the manager told me he wanted to make a new history with the team.