“I thought the project was a great fit for me, and it would be fantastic to make a new history for Crystal Palace, which I think is the main reason for me to come here.”

Kamada says his role on the pitch is to implement the instructions of the manager, which he hopes he can do with the same effect he managed in Frankfurt.

“I think that since we were together in Frankfurt I have been able to demonstrate what he wants me to do on the pitch, and I feel that he trusts me a lot because of this aspect,” he said.

“I worked with him for only two years which I think are relatively short, and our relationship has had both ups and downs over the years, but I think he is a great figure as a manager, and I also respect him as a person.

“It is always difficult for me to explain what my strengths are, but I think that one of my strengths is that I can show what the manager wants me to do on the pitch and that I can be a team player too, which is typical of the Japanese players, not just me.