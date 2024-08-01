Even with his new Palace teammates centred in the United States this week, the Senegal forward was straight into the thick of the action upon his arrival in South London.

From pre-training activations to some light ball work, Sarr was put through his paces at Copers Cope as he looks to make a flying start to his Palace career upon the Eagles' return.

The 26-year-old attacker possesses plenty of experience of English football, of course, having spent four years at Watford – recording 34 goals and 22 assists in 131 games – prior to joining Marseille, whom he helped reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last season.

Check out the best moments from Sarr's first day in the video player above, and his best opening photos in the gallery below.