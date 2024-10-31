For Laura Kaminski's Women's team, our first-ever top-flight goal from Annabel Blanchard also earned a nomination for the Women's Super League Goal of the Month award – and put Palace on their way to a historic 2-0 victory at the King Power.

At Academy level, meanwhile, two fine team moves – against Sporting Lisbon B and Southampton – saw Jemiah Umolu continue his hot streak in front of goal with a pair of clinical finishes for the Under-21s.

Dean Benamar's first-ever goal at Under-18s level – a well-taken dart and finish from the left flank – also makes the shortlist.