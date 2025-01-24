The Canadian forward joined from Swedish club BK Häcken for an undisclosed fee and arrives with a wealth of experience across several European leagues.

Fresh, focused, and full of enthusiasm, Larisey is determined to make an immediate impact as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL).

Speaking about her move, Larisey could not hide her excitement: “It feels great to be here finally. I mean, I love London, so I am just happy to be here.”

Having visited the capital before, Larisey already feels a sense of familiarity.