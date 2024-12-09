Palace will face Sheffield United on Sunday 12th January 2024, with kick-off time, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The fourth-round draw sees Women's Super League teams enter the competition for the first time.

The Eagles will be looking to go further than last season, when they reached the fifth round against Chelsea and won back-to-back games in the competition for the first time in the professional era.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official App and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing and potential broadcast details.