Signed in September, Nolan has extended her stay at Crystal Palace until 2026.

The Ireland international joined the Eagles in 2023 and quickly established herself as a crucial part of Palace’s defence in our 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Championship winning season.

The versatile defender featured in all 22 of Palace’s league games last season, keeping nine clean sheets and chipping in with two goals.

Nolan missed the start of our historic Barclays Women’s Super League season because of injury but made her return to the defence against West Ham in early December.

Speaking to Palace TV, Nolan said: “I’m really happy to sign a new deal with the club, everyone knows how much I love it here!

“I know I only came through the doors last summer, but it feels like I have been here a couple years, and I think that is credit to the people in the building – they have made me feel at home since day one.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We’re delighted that Hayley has committed her future to Crystal Palace by signing a new contract. Her professionalism and talent have been crucial to our success, and she has been a standout presence both on and off the pitch.”