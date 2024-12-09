In the aftermath of a tough 5-2 defeat away to West Ham, Crystal Palace Women’s Laura Kaminski provided an honest and thoughtful reflection on the game and the season so far.
Speaking to the media after the game, she said: “For a long period of the game, we played some lovely football—it’s probably some of the best I’ve seen us play.
"But unfortunately, our mistakes in transition cost us in the second half. It’s another tough lesson to learn, and one we’ll focus on as we move forward.”
Kaminski acknowledged the mental toll of frequently losing points from winning positions, a pattern that the team has had to come to terms with this season.
“No-one wants to be in this position. We were 2-0 up and playing well, but we let the game slip again.
"It’s underestimated how emotionally tough it is to manage those moments on the pitch, but we’re working hard behind closed doors to improve. We know we’re capable,” she said.
On the highly competitive nature of the WSL, Kaminski highlighted the progress her team has made.
She said: “The gap is so tight between teams, and that’s a testament to how well we’re competing since coming up from the Championship.
"A single win can change everything, and we’re determined to stay in the mix. Those wins will come—we’ve got to keep believing that.”
She also praised her squad’s growth and resilience despite the recent injury setbacks.
“I’m extremely happy with the players and the recruitment we did in the summer. We’ve had a couple of injuries, but this group is top.
"We’re not hiding from the challenges, and I know this team has what it takes to succeed,” she said.
Looking ahead, Kaminski remained optimistic: “This is a long-term battle. No-one’s relegated today, and there’s still so much football to be played.
"We’ve got to back ourselves and keep going.”
Next up for Kaminski and the team are Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL Cup on Wednesday, 11th December at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton before our final game of 2024 on Sunday, 15th December where Palace will host high-flying Manchester United.