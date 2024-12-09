Speaking to the media after the game, she said: “For a long period of the game, we played some lovely football—it’s probably some of the best I’ve seen us play.

"But unfortunately, our mistakes in transition cost us in the second half. It’s another tough lesson to learn, and one we’ll focus on as we move forward.”

Kaminski acknowledged the mental toll of frequently losing points from winning positions, a pattern that the team has had to come to terms with this season.

“No-one wants to be in this position. We were 2-0 up and playing well, but we let the game slip again.

"It’s underestimated how emotionally tough it is to manage those moments on the pitch, but we’re working hard behind closed doors to improve. We know we’re capable,” she said.