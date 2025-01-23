Palace Women’s head coach Laura Kaminski is backing her squad’s mindset as they host Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday in the Barclays Women’s Super League at Sutton.
Following a challenging away fixture against Arsenal, Kaminski emphasised the importance of focusing on winnable matches, while remaining competitive in every game.
She said: “It’ll be great to be back at home. The support we’ve had from fans in recent weeks, even in freezing conditions, has been fantastic.
"We could hear them all the way at Borehamwood, and that backing means so much to the players.
“There were moments we could have pressed more effectively and backed ourselves when certain triggers presented opportunities.
"But it’s about taking those learnings into the next game and building on them."
Sunday’s clash with Spurs marks a significant chance for Palace to push on in the second half of the season; tickets for the game are still available here.
Kaminski credited her squad’s resilience in adapting to the step up from the Championship to the WSL.
“Switching from last season’s winning mindset to facing a league of this intensity has been a huge adjustment.
“I’m incredibly proud of how the group has handled that challenge. It’s a credit to their mentality and work ethic,” she said.
New January signings Clarissa Larisey and Ria Öling are beginning to settle into the team, with Kaminski optimistic about their potential impact.
She said: “Both players bring something unique – Clarissa’s pace and goal threat, and Ria’s ability as a ball carrier and her presence both on and off the pitch.
"They’re gelling well, but we’ll be careful about how we integrate them into matches.”
Asked about Spurs’ attacking and defensive balance, Kaminski remained cautious yet determined.
“We’ve analysed them closely and know their threats, but we also see areas where we can exploit opportunities.
"It’s about being brave and executing our game plan,” she said.
Looking ahead, Kaminski reaffirmed the club’s commitment to taking points wherever possible.
She said: “We write no game off. It’s about being competitive and giving everything we’ve got, for ourselves and for the fans.”
