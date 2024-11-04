Laura Kaminski has reflected on the progress the team has made since the start of the Barclays Women's Super League season.
Whilst Palace suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City yesterday, Kaminski was proud of the performance against the WSL league leaders.
She said: "Man City are top of the table at the moment, so playing against them is a huge challenge. It needs a battle mindset, it needs hard work.
“In terms of where we're at in our journey… to go 3-0 down to Man City, it shows direct progression for me against Chelsea. That was only five games ago.
"It shows that our journey in closing the gap, and the margins between us and top sides, is on course."
She continued: “We forget that only two months ago, these players landed at the training ground in London.
"Some of them have come from a long way apart and had to relocate. These are not excuses, but things don’t happen overnight. This club deserves to compete with these sides and there’s no reason it can’t – but it won’t happen overnight.”
Despite the scoreline, Palace had a number of high-quality chances in the second-half with both Molly-Mae Sharpe and Katie Stengel striking the woodwork.
“It’s the hardest job in football to put the ball into the back of the net, but we need to make sure we’re getting good contact on the ball, making good decisions, and putting the ball in the back of the net. But as ever, it will come,” Kaminski said.
Reflecting on a season that has already pitted Palace against three of the top four teams in the WSL, Kaminski heaped praise on the attitude of her players.
She said: "From what I've seen, we've got a group of players that do take on board the messaging.
“That improvement, give it another five games, should be really, really exciting."
The next game for Kaminski and the team is at home to Everton on Sunday, 10th November, kicking off at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton at 14:00 GMT.