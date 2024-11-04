Whilst Palace suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City yesterday, Kaminski was proud of the performance against the WSL league leaders.

She said: "Man City are top of the table at the moment, so playing against them is a huge challenge. It needs a battle mindset, it needs hard work.

“In terms of where we're at in our journey… to go 3-0 down to Man City, it shows direct progression for me against Chelsea. That was only five games ago.

"It shows that our journey in closing the gap, and the margins between us and top sides, is on course."