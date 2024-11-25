On a very windy afternoon in Sutton, the summer signing doubled Palace's lead on the 25th minute with a powerful shot into the corner, and she caught up with Palace TV after the game.

She said: “I think we played a good first half, if you think about the conditions with the wind and all that.

“But the second half, we were a bit more sloppy, so it’s good that we got the two goals in the first half and then just won the game.”

Fellow summer signing Ashleigh Weerden opened the scoring on the 12th minute, after she pounced on a loose Charlton ball and finished expertly into the corner.