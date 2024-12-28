Despite closing the first half of the season out with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, Sharpe was quick to highlight the squad's resilience.

Speaking to The Women's Football Podcast, the forward said: "We still had the confidence that we could go on to score. It wasn’t one of those games where they score and then they score again and your backs are against the wall.

"We genuinely thought we could draw or even win the game.

"At half-time, we said it’s not a problem, we’re going to go out and go for it. They’re a great side – playing against them, you see the talent.

"Still, it was there for the taking, and it’s a shame we couldn’t capitalise."