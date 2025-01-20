Your child could be one of the lucky few to walk out with the players and be a part of our historic WSL season, with packages now available for our Adobe Women's FA Cup home game against Newcastle United at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 9th February (kick-off 13:00 GMT).

You can now see our brand new dedicated page to get the latest mascot information, click here to find out more!

Grade A games

All fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change. Kick-off times currently scheduled for 14:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Arsenal – Sunday, 30th March (Venue TBC): Buy now!

Grade B games