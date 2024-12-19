The match will take place at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday 12th January, kicking off at 12:00 GMT.

This will be the first FA Cup fixture of the season for Palace Women, who enter into the competition in the fourth round, along with the other 11 teams in the Barclays Women's Super League (WSL).

Opponents Sheffield United entered into the competition in the third round, where they beat Liverpool Feds 2-0 in early December.

The Blades will be familiar opponents for Palace Women, with the teams facing each other nine times in the last five years, trading wins in the Women's Championship last season.