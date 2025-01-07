This season marks Palace Women’s Academy’s first with a Category 1 PGA licence, which builds upon and develops our previous existing structure and partners in women’s youth football in South London.

Chosen by the Football Association, PGA Licences are awarded to clubs who can provide a high-quality training environment for talented female players aged 14 and upwards, readying them to compete at the highest levels of the game.

Our Category 1 licence has allowed for Palace Women’s Under-21s team to compete in the PGA U21 League, where they have taken on some of the finest Academies in the country.

Managed by former Republic of Ireland youth coach Orla Haran and former Palace captain Annabel Johnson, the Eagles have recorded recent wins against Liverpool (3-1) and Bristol City (3-2) at home, and away to Tottenham (3-0) recently.

Additionally, our Under-16s side are this season competing against Under-18s sides in the Junior Premier League, providing a valuable challenge for the players’ development.

The two teams are also taking on a number of domestic cup competitions, such as PGA Cup and the Women’s National League Plate.